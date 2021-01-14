Many factors outside of the average human's control can play a role in having acne, but adding the right products to your skin-care routine can help lay a solid foundation for treating your skin. Sure, plenty of serums and treatments effectively stop acne in its tracks, but most experts would agree that an effective routine for acne-prone skin starts with a good cleanser.
Not just any old cleanser will do, but one with the right ingredients to treat breakouts without further irritating your skin. When picking out the right cleanser for acne-prone skin, the most important thing to consider is ingredients. Luckily, there are a ton of carefully-formulated cleansers on the market with ingredients that actually work. Ahead, we rounded up our favorites that are also approved by the experts who know skin best.
