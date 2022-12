Another benefit of using an exfoliating body bar is hygiene. It's no secret that loofahs and sponges are basically training camps for bacteria. No one throws away their loofahs in a timely manner — not even me! Exfoliating body bars (provided you don't share them with anyone else) have pretty much removed all the ick out of showering. If you're still unsure, let Dr Rachel Nazarian of Schweiger Dermatology Group in NYC reassure you. Talking to R29 about bars which contain soap, she said, "Technically speaking, bars of soap can harbour bacteria and viruses but these organisms are washed away as soon as you combine the soap with water and lather."