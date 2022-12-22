Sure, exfoliating body bars can feel a little rough thanks to the slightly gritty texture. I gifted a friend of mine a body bar recently, and they compared it to a cat tongue. I mean, okay! But think about how eco-friendly they are. We've talked about the benefits of plastic-free products many times before, but exfoliating body bars are solid and use a lot less water than your typical liquid body wash. They can include much as 95% water. Body bars make a great delivery system because the ingredients are so concentrated. Reducing water means that we’re also reducing waste.