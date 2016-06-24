This month, we finally got more avocado and bacon in our lives. The Unicode Consortium, the group that votes on and releases new emoji designs, approved 72 brand new emoji. That includes those two highly requested food options, Champagne glasses, a pregnant woman, and (just in time for the Olympics) a female swimmer.
It's about time we saw some new options. The little icons elevate our texts, offer new ways to express emotion, and have even come to influence cultural conversations as much as their text-based counterparts. Can you even remember a time when the provocative eggplant or the twinning girls didn't exist?
For the emoji-obsessed friend in your life (which definitely could be yourself), it's time bring those emoji off the screen, so they can bring joy to other parts of your life. Click through for 13 of our favorite tech cases, pillows, and other emoji-bedecked accessories.
