5 Brushes For When Your Edges Need To Be Snatched

A freshly-baked cake is tasty, but without frosting, it's just cake. We like to think of our hair and edges in the same vein. Whether your strands are in a sleek ponytail, curly puff, or fresh silk press, baby hairs around your hairline can make or break the entire style.
The reality is, laying your edges will make an old twist-out look that much better, but sweat, inclement weather, or a sweaty NYC subway can easily take your freshly-pressed hairline from fly to frizzy just as fast. The recipe for maintaining snatched edges? A good edge control gel, a silk scarf, and most importantly, an edge brush. Sure, you might still be resorting to an old toothbrush to define your hairline, but new and improved tools will help you swoop, slick, and style your edges way faster.
Before attempting a Beyoncé-inspired ponytail for your holiday parties, or tossing your hair in a bun for work, pick up one of the game-changing brushes ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.