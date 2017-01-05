Raise your hand if you used to sneak makeup into your mom or dad's shopping cart at the drugstore. Now raise your hand if you still do. (No shame.) The fact is, the drugstore has always hosted an amazing beauty selection of affordable buys — from pigmented, sparkly eyeshadows to high-quality, creamy concealers — and it's only gotten better in recent years.
The only downside? No swatching or testing allowed. Plus, since most items are encased in a sheath of plastic packaging, it's even difficult to discern a product's actual shade or finish. This makes recommendations clutch. But instead of digging through dozens of online reviews to find your perfect shade or dream lippie color, we've done the work for you.
Ahead, we've reviewed 12 of CVS's best-selling products, all in hopes that this may guide you on your next shopping endeavor. Sneaking them into your parental unit's cart, however, is up to you.