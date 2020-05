You can still kick off the start of the cookout season even if you're stuck in a cramped apartment (instead of your friend's breezy beach house or wide-open neighborhood park). You may be limited to destinations, but you're by no means limited to grill variety: countertop grills can be gas, electric, or charcoal, and range anywhere from under-$50 options to some very chic high-end styles — and we've lined up a compact selection ahead that's ready to nestle right on into the smallest indoor (or tiny patio) spaces.