Memorial Day Weekend usually marks the beginning of summer, aka grilling season. However, our concept and use of what's usual hits a little different these days. For example, I would usually be attending a big backyard cookout this weekend (or, I usually stay in my PJs until 5 p.m. during the workweek). But, just because our usual is currently disrupted doesn't mean we can't enjoy the upcoming MDW and ensuing summer in true BBQ style — it'll just have to be done on a slightly smaller scale. Enter: the countertop grill.
You can still kick off the start of the cookout season even if you're stuck in a cramped apartment (instead of your friend's breezy beach house or wide-open neighborhood park). You may be limited to destinations, but you're by no means limited to grill variety: countertop grills can be gas, electric, or charcoal, and range anywhere from under-$50 options to some very chic high-end styles — and we've lined up a compact selection ahead that's ready to nestle right on into the smallest indoor (or tiny patio) spaces.
Now the only question remaining is, are you usually a hot dog or burger person?
