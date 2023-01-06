15 Chinese New Year Gifts To Bring On The Lucky Vibes

The Year of the Rabbit is just around the corner, with Lunar New Year hitting on January 22. Whether or not you celebrate Chinese New Year, Tết (the Vietnamese version of the festival), or Seollal (the Korean celebration), this is a fantastic time to check out what brands have in store for the traditional holiday. It's typical for them to release Lunar New Year-themed items — usually in auspicious shades of red, pink, and gold — to entice shoppers that want to score something extra-special.