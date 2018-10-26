7 Children's Brands Adults Want To Wear, Too

If you already think kids have it made — seriously, they snack all day, take naps come afternoon, and are allowed to have food all over their faces without being judged — just wait until you see the children's clothing market these days. I mean, seriously, where was all of this high-fashion when we were kids? Sure, I love looking back at a good kitten-tee moment (or better, those '80s puffy, ski-looking sweatsuits that, well, weren't actually for skiing), but these days, kids aren't messing around in the clothing department — we're talking Chloe, Gucci, and beyond, all made for the little ones.
And, it's not just designer garb, either (don't worry, we know it's hard to justify shelling out hundreds of dollars on something they'll only get to wear once or twice). Both on the fast-fashion level and in the contemporary, indie space, kids' clothing is looking more on-trend than ever. So much so, in fact, that there are a more than a few pieces out there we wish these brands made in adult sizes. In the meantime, we'll continue to live vicariously through the stylish New York kids we see on the sidewalk every day. Let's just say I didn't look half as chic at their age.
Click ahead for some of the childrenswear brands that adults (like me) want to wear, too.