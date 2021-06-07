It's that time of year where we get really into outdoor hangs of the inflatable pool party and backyard BBQ varieties — with our closest and fully vaccinated friends, of course. While we may dream of vast lawns perfectly manicured for picnicking and sprawling porches from which to sip our spritz, most of us just live in cramped city apartments with limited counter space. All of this goes to say that finding a grill that will a) get the job done while b) not overpowering a tiny terrace can be a doozy. Luckily, we've already done the internet sleuthing for you.
Now presenting: the best cheap grills (as in under $150) that are guaranteed to serve your small-space summer cookouts — whether they be in alleyways or fire escapes or stoops or rooftops or shared yards or whatever slice of open-air you call your own. Grab your tongs, skewer something, and scroll on to shop our small cheap grill lineup of everything from foldable to rolling and countertop-friendly options.
