Although the word “cheap” doesn't carry the most positive connotations, the 16 items ahead (sourced from R29ers and savvy reviewers alike) are giving bargain prices a run for their money when it comes to real value. Don't get it twisted: sustainable and eco-friendly shopping doesn't have to translate to budget-crushing buys (meaning you can stay in budget and still cruise that Madewell sale !). Scroll on to shop our round-up of cheap keeps: ranging from hidden gem beauty buys to home-good hacks and style scores that afford fast-fashion a better wrap. Buyer's remorse? Never heard of her.