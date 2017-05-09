You're probably used to hearing that you shouldn't skimp when it comes to bras. Especially if you've got a larger chest, you've likely been told that if you're going to invest in one item of clothing, it should be what's holding your girls up day in and day out. But sometimes, shelling out $100 on a bra just isn't realistic. And if that one you bought years ago is falling apart at the seams, but you also aren't in a place to buy a new, super-luxe option, you might feel like you're at a crossroads.