9 Pro-Approved Burgundy Lipsticks To Pair With Your Favorite Red Wine

Celebrity makeup artist Paul Blanch tells Refinery29 that picking out a flattering burgundy lipstick is easy, especially once you understand your undertones. "To find your undertone look at your wrists: If your veins are bluish, then you’re cool toned. If they appear more green (or yellow), then your undertones are warm," he says. If you can't decide either way, then it's likely your undertones are neutral. In fact, according to the pros, burgundy can look good on anyone.