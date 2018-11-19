9 Pro-Approved Burgundy Lipsticks To Pair With Your Favorite Red Wine

Red wine is our favorite way to unwind after a long day of work; it's the hostess gift we tote to every housewarming and Friendsgiving gathering; and it's the perfect color inspiration for fall lipstick. If you're wary of using an oxblood color on your face, don't be. Just like there's excitement in pouring a new glass of pinot or merlot that you've never sipped before, you can’t go wrong with testing out a new vampy lipstick.
Celebrity makeup artist Paul Blanch tells Refinery29 that picking out a flattering burgundy lipstick is easy, especially once you understand your undertones. "To find your undertone look at your wrists: If your veins are bluish, then you’re cool toned. If they appear more green (or yellow), then your undertones are warm," he says. If you can't decide either way, then it's likely your undertones are neutral. In fact, according to the pros, burgundy can look good on anyone.
There are tons of different burgundy shades to choose from. "Ultimately, makeup is fun, and it's all about trying a bunch to see what you like," says Blanch. So to help you find your favorite before you start holiday party hopping, we tapped the pros for their picks. Find them all ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.