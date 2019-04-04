April showers bring May flowers — and maybe a serious case of Spring Fever, Sartorial Strain. The logical Rx for this variety of seasonal nothing-to-wear-itis would be a dose of shopping, but have you considered that what you might really need is a new bra?
As a cure-all, we've partnered with plus-size lingerie brand Elomi to lay out four looks for spring, paired with the exact supportive, well-fitting bra to wear underneath. (We've included all size-inclusive brands, because great style should be available to everyone.) The right undergarments do make clothes look better, but beyond that, they can do wonders for one's self-confidence. So keep clicking to see our bra and outfit pairings, and prepare to feel like a new woman.