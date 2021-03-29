We’re Making A Case For Bringing Back Blue Mascara This Summer

Picture this: You're mindlessly scrolling through your For You page and land on a seven-second video of a TikTok influencer going from barefaced to full glam. You notice that her eye makeup looks really cool: intense and defined, but not heavy-handed. Then, once you read the caption, it all makes sense: "Put on blue mascara, can you tell?"
Just like that, blue mascara has hit a trend groove, likely because Gen Zers are proving it's not as intimidating as you might think if you've only ever worn classic black. In fact, the clips show that when used strategically, a touch of blue makes everyone's eyes — no matter the color — look brighter and shinier.
To give blue mascara a shot this summer, shop the top-ranked tubes, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.