Nothing beats the glorious summer sun — until it gets hot enough, and then the summer sun can sure beat us. With the season under way, we're all about prevention when it comes to combating the heat and the sun's harsh UV rays. (In case you missed us stressing the point of sunscreen, sunscreen, and more sunscreen in our beach umbrella story, then allow us to remind you once more: sunscreen).
Sun shades and pop-up tents are a severely underrated beach accessory. And with a whole market full of options that are easy-peasy to set up (seriously, all you have to do nowadays is pull a cover out of its carrying case), there's no excuse not to make sure your next beach excursion includes a nice break from the sun.
Ahead, we've made sure to pull together beach tents that are not just shady, but actively protective. Each of these picks features materials with UPF 50 (or higher) sun protection — something your skin will thank you for down the road.
