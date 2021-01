10 Reviewer-Backed Bath Towels That Are Fluffy & Absorbent

Adding some indulgence into your bathroom can be as simple as ordering a fancy tub caddy off Amazon or as complicated as giving the entire space a sanctuary-like overhaul . If you're looking to meet somewhere in the middle of those two options, then we suggest looking into a new set of bath towels. Burrito-wrapping our bods in a quality towel after a long soak or a quick rinse is one of life's purest little luxuries — but, when buried beneath a virtual stack of options, choosing which set to actually invest in is tricky. Luckily, there's a throng of towel-owners out there who have already weighed in on which are actually the best to buy.