Amazon Prime Day is actually more than a day long — it's technically 36 hours — and we're already well into the last stretch of these epic online sales. Since we've sought out the best buys from home goods to kitchen gadgets and food, there's a more specific subset of shoppable steals that we're turning our attentions to today: slow cookers and pressure cookers.
Pressure cookers and slow cookers have quickly risen in the ranks of trendy cookware over the past year, turning from grandma's clunky countertop eyesore, to a hot ticket weeknight meal maker. So if you're in the market for upping your easy cooking game, especially during the upcoming fall to winter seasons, then snagging one off Amazon while the Prime Day deals are still live may be the move. From newbies to pre-existing Instant or Crock-Pot obsessives, the ahead enticingly priced gadgets are sure to make anyone's must-have kitchen list.
