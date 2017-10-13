If you're hanging up your beach towels and drinking a last glass of summery rosé with a tear in your eye, there's a flip side (besides just pumpkin spice everything). It's also the return of the time of year when we can stop thinking of no-cook cooking and start returning to comfort foods that warm our bodies and hearts.
That means we also are starting to dust off our slow cookers again. And while we know the idea of having dinner waiting in a slow cooker is nothing new, if you're not using it for every meal of the day, you're only getting half of the gadget's benefits. In other words: breakfast from a slow cooker is totally a thing, and an easy way to be a lazy cook who still wants a warm, homemade breakfast.
Ahead, eight recipes that will take you from breakfast-on-the-go to brunch for a crowd, all fall and winter long.