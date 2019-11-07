We Sniffed Out The Best Candles On Amazon

Take a look inside our Amazon shopping carts and you'll find a digital goulash including (but not limited to) pearly hair barrettes, foot creams, wedding-guest dresses, and iPhone fans. The site is a bottomless cyber pit filled with surprising hidden gems. But, it's also our go-to destination for more reliable lifestyle essentials too. And today our carts are set on its best selection of candles.
Whatever it is you're looking for in your next candle purchase, don't sleep on Amazon as the first stop on your shopping hunt. The site offers a plethora of cozy to chic options within a wide range of price points and scent profiles — there are even eco-friendly offerings sustainably crafted from beeswax and soy, too.
Ahead, we've pulled 18 of the site's top-rated candles: from hand-rolled pillar styles to gilded ceramic votives filled with citrusy to woodsy scents blends.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.