10 Amazon Beauty Launches That Made Life Way Better This Year

The future of beauty is here — and you’re invited. Check out the rest of our 2018 Refinery29 Beauty Innovator Awards winners for a full look at the products, brands, and people that are breaking the rules and redefining beauty standards, one lipstick at a time.
A look back at our Amazon shopping history from the past year would reveal a lot of things about our personal spending habits we’d rather not share. Let's just say that our tastes are... varied, with three-tiered lasagna pans (thanks, Oprah), human-sized body pillows, and tech gadgets among our most treasured discoveries — not to mention a ton of new beauty products.
As much as we tried to stick to our 2018 resolution to stop spending like we're Rockefellers, the hair, skin, and makeup loot that hit the retailer was just too good to pass up. And what kind of friends would we be if we didn't try everything out first, to help you determine what to One-Click Order and what to ditch? Ahead, you'll find all the Amazon buys that salvaged bad hair days, made our skin glow, and got us lots of compliments — along with our other Beauty Innovator Award winners — to upgrade your collection before a new wave of products arrives in 2019.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.