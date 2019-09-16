It's hard to argue with the fact that autumn is a phenomenal time of year. Leaves embark on their colorful transition into rich shades of orange and red, and degrees dip into that glorious temperature range we like to call sweater weather. Fall is a pleasant middle ground between people who actually like snow and those who prefer the sweltering heat, which means there's little room for complaints from either side of the spectrum. Now, as we prep to fully embrace all the goodness that comes with this season — pumpkin spice and all — we've got idyllic, nature-packed getaways on the mind. Yep, we're talking about apple picking.
For those true autumnal weekend warriors, you may want to go beyond the day trip and make it an overnight escape to immerse yourself in the scents and celebrations of the harvest by staying at an apple (or local seasonal fruit) orchard. Because where else would you live out your fall fantasies than among rows of apple trees, goat herds, and blackberry brambles?
From New York to Hawaii and beyond, we've rounded up the best orchards on Airbnb just waiting to be explored. In addition to the experience of foraging, many of these destinations offer activities to diversify your itinerary, including hiking, meditating, and even egg collecting. Click through and find the perfect place to book your next escape — and don't be surprised if you encounter a sheep or two along the way.
Apple Orchard Classic Farm House
This working apple orchard is located on 95 acres of land where you'll find a recreational pond, extensive paths for walking, and charming wooded areas. Enjoy staying in a spacious home with three bedrooms and a well-equipped kitchen.
Location: Hudson, NY
Sleeps: 6
Price Per Night: $150
Cider House Orchard Stay
For the perfect farm vacation, look no further than this quaint cottage that was recently renovated. Step out the door to find yourself in the oldest part of the surrounding orchard, which has rows and rows of apple and peach trees just waiting to be picked.
Location: Timberville, VA
Sleeps: 2
Price Per Night: $100
Wayfarer Treehouse
It doesn't get much dreamier than a modern Scandinavian-inspired cabin nestled in the woods. When you're not setting out on a quest through the cherry orchards, enjoy local wineries, distilleries, and farm markets.
Location: Lake Leelanau, MI
Sleeps: 6
Price Per Night: $208
Berkshires Mountain House Getaway
This chalet-style mountain house sits on 19 sprawling acres of land and is great for autumn activities like admiring the changing leaves and picking apples. It's also situated on its own small mountain, making this the perfect destination for a weekend escape.
Location: East Chatham, NY
Sleeps: 8
Price Per Night: $399
Great Goat Getaway
Tucked away on the renowned Ten Apple Farm is this quiet and cozy house. It's set at the end of a lawn that gives way to blackberry brambles and woods, and you can spend your trip hiking, interacting with the farm's herd of goats and sheep, and learning to collect eggs.
Location: Gray, ME
Sleeps: 8
Price Per Night: $116
Orchard Guesthouse
This guesthouse is on a working apple orchard in Vermont with spectacular mountain views. Its got a rustic and cozy interior with a number of bedrooms organized dorm-style.
Location: Cornwall, VT
Sleeps: 8
Price Per Night: $95
Hulili Fruit Farm
You probably associate Hawaii with picturesque beaches and cascading waterfalls, but it also has fruit farms that are worth exploring. This cabin is tucked away on an orchard that produces tropical fruits all year round, and there's even a huge avocado tree named Ms. Caddo waiting to meet you.
Location: Hakalau, HI
Sleeps: 4
Price Per Night: $175
The Orchard At Hover Farms
Hudson Valley, NY is the ultimate getaway destination for city dwellers, and this restored farmhouse has an authentic charm that makes for a comfortable visit. Surrounded by old orchard trees, grazing cattle, and views of the Catskill and Berkshire mountain ranges, you're bound to reach new levels of calm during your stay.
Location: Germantown, NY
Sleeps: 8
Price Per Night: $195
Orchard Hill Retreat For Large Groups
If you're planning a reunion, retreat, or even a wedding, this historic farmhouse is just the kind of place you're looking for. The house itself is 7,000 sq. ft. and great for large groups of people. Plus, it has a pool, hot tub, fire pit, and a small orchard of apple, pear, cherry, and walnut trees.
Location: Harriman, NY
Sleeps: 16+
Price Per Night: $800
The Orchard House
This house dates back to the late 1800s and was recently renovated with a total of three rooms that can be rented in the house. Set yourself up on the front porch, visit the grounds, or walk through the beautiful Paula Red apple trees.
Location: Hudson, NY
Sleeps: 2
Price Per Night: $110
Peaceful Home With Orchard And Yoga Studio
Venture into the backyard of this unique, beach-adjacent home to gather fresh eggs, veggies, or fruit from the orchard. You'll also have a fully functional yoga/meditation room and rec room. It's only available at the beginning of December, so act fast to reserve one of the bedrooms for a restful stay.
Location: Encinitas, CA
Sleeps: 2
Price Per Night: $110
Farmhouse Room On Berry And Apple Farm
Visit this family-run farm (since 1942!) that boasts 400 acres of land that are open to the public for fruit and vegetable picking from May through October. Depending on the season, you can expect to find everything from asparagus to blueberries to pumpkins and more! Choose between two bedrooms available for rent in the main house.
Location: Red Hook, NY
Sleeps: 2
Price Per Night: $110
Spring, Summer & Fall Getaway
Take a trip to Mark's Good Apples Farm and discover a lush and leafy oasis nestled in the hills of Bloomville, NY. The farmhouse and fruiting orchard is also available for weddings, shoots, and launch parties if you're interested in organizing an event.
Location: Bloomville, NY
Sleeps: 8
Price Per Night: $225
Cherry Orchard Cabin
If you're really feeling adventurous, you can travel to Australia and stay on this 30-acre functioning cherry and fig orchard that boasts unbelievable views of the Yarra Valley. Also within range of the cabin are over 160 wineries and local attractions.
Location: Wandin North, Australia
Sleeps: 4
Price Per Night: $120
Orchard Escape In The Blue Mountains Of Australia
Calling all lovebirds: this is the place for you. Discover a farm stay experience in a luxurious setting at a century-old apple orchard in Australia. We're picturing nights spent cuddling by the fire with a bottle of wine while enjoying stunning views of the Kanimbla valley.
Location: Blackheath, Australia
Sleeps: 2
Price Per Night: $268
Cabin In The Heart Of Wine Country
Ok, so this is technically a vineyard, not an orchard, but we had to include it because it's such a special find. The cabin is located on top of a 40-acre vineyard overlooking the gorgeous Willamette Valley. This place is made for the traveler that likes to read, rest, hike, meditate, and of course, reap the rewards of the local harvest.
Location: Gaston, OR
Sleeps: 2
Price Per Night: $200
