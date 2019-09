It's hard to argue with the fact that autumn is a phenomenal time of year. Leaves embark on their colorful transition into rich shades of orange and red, and degrees dip into that glorious temperature range we like to call sweater weather. Fall is a pleasant middle ground between people who actually like snow and those who prefer the sweltering heat, which means there's little room for complaints from either side of the spectrum. Now, as we prep to fully embrace all the goodness that comes with this season — pumpkin spice and all — we've got idyllic, nature-packed getaways on the mind. Yep, we're talking about apple picking