15 Affordable Valentine’s Day Gifts That Hit The Under-$50 Cupid’s Mark

Valentine's Day can be a less-than-thrilling holiday to participate in, especially if you're 1. kinda broke; 2. in that confusing "what are we?" stage of a situationship; or 3. extremely single. And while, yes, V-Day has typically been about celebrating a love you may have for a romantic partner, we like to think it can go further beyond the usual "gift for the S.O." Instead, Valentine's Day gifts can and should also be about appreciating all the various types of love that manifest in one's life, be it in the form of a parental relationship, a friendship, a crush that's now turning into something more, or even self-love. As it's often said that splurging on a random expensive gift can often feel less personal or thoughtful than mindfully spending fewer dollars on something that's more special to the recipient, whoever they may be.
As such, the types of Valentine's Day gifts ahead are hand-picked to be gentler on the bank account — but not so much that it skimps on practicality or good design. We're thinking along the lines of extremely playful, very useful, under-$50 gender-agnostic Valentine's Day gifts that aren't at all awkward to present to whomever is on your list. And, because time waits for no one, err on the side of caution with delivery lead times and place your gift orders sooner than later. Trust us, you'll be glad you did come February 14.
A sleek, crescent-shaped genderless handbag that can fit a surprising amount of essentials.
Shop Uniqlo
This affordable, water-resistant micro-speaker is for the person who needs their tunes wherever they go.
Shop Amazon
Sometimes, a classic wool scarf from a trusted outdoors brand is a much more reassuring bet than one from a trendy fashion boutique.
Shop L.L.Bean
If more home-cooked meals are on the agenda for your special person, this joyous apron is a must.
Shop Nordstrom
This set of 400 (!) matches comes to you from Houseplant co-founder Seth Rogen. (No kidding.)
Shop Coming Soon
A three-bubble flower vase is priced at a lovely $19.99 whereas a 4-bubble vase is just a few dollars more at $26.99.
Shop Etsy
Get this beautifully bound book of 100 NYT crossword puzzles edited by editor Will Shortz for the person who lives for wordplay.
Shop New York Times Store
