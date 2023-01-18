Story from Gift Guides

15 Affordable Valentine’s Day Gifts That Hit The Under-$50 Cupid’s Mark

Jinnie Lee
Valentine's Day can be a less-than-thrilling holiday to participate in, especially if you're 1. kinda broke; 2. in that confusing "what are we?" stage of a situationship; or 3. extremely single. And while, yes, V-Day has typically been about celebrating a love you may have for a romantic partner, we like to think it can go further beyond the usual "gift for the S.O." Instead, Valentine's Day gifts can and should also be about appreciating all the various types of love that manifest in one's life, be it in the form of a parental relationship, a friendship, a crush that's now turning into something more, or even self-love. As it's often said that splurging on a random expensive gift can often feel less personal or thoughtful than mindfully spending fewer dollars on something that's more special to the recipient, whoever they may be.
As such, the types of Valentine's Day gifts ahead are hand-picked to be gentler on the bank account — but not so much that it skimps on practicality or good design. We're thinking along the lines of extremely playful, very useful, under-$50 gender-agnostic Valentine's Day gifts that aren't at all awkward to present to whomever is on your list. And, because time waits for no one, err on the side of caution with delivery lead times and place your gift orders sooner than later. Trust us, you'll be glad you did come February 14.

Adidas Marimekko Wind.Rdy Bucket Hat, $38 $31

Adidas x Marimekko
Wind.rdy Bucket Hat
$31.00$38.00
Adidas
A waterproof, all-weather bucket hat for keeping your loved one dry.

Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag, $19.90

Uniqlo
Round Mini Shoulder Bag
$19.90
Uniqlo
A sleek, crescent-shaped genderless handbag that can fit a surprising amount of essentials.

Baggu Puffy Slipper, $48

Baggu
Puffy Slipper
$48.00
Baggu
Because Valentine's Day is still a winter holiday.

Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned, $22

Nike
Everyday Plus Cushioned
$22.00
Nike
Socks! Who doesn't need comfy crew socks?

EWA Travel Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $17.99

EWA
Travel Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$17.99
Amazon
This affordable, water-resistant micro-speaker is for the person who needs their tunes wherever they go.

Dylan Kendall Premium Stoneware Footed Bowl, $36

Dylan Kendall
Premium Stoneware Footed Bowl
$36.00
Amazon
A little humor on the kitchen counter goes a long way.

Talbot and Yoon Goober Candle, $30

Talbot and Yoon
Goober Candle
$30.00
Areaware
Who needs high-end candles when you've got these silly blobs of fun?

Muji Polyester Hanging Travel Case, $31.99

Muji
Polyester Hanging Travel Case
$31.99
Amazon
If you and your Valentine have a vacay on the books, consider this handy toiletry bag.

L.L.Bean Adults' Irish Lambswool Scarf, $44.95

L.L. Bean
Adults' Irish Lambswool Scarf
$44.95
L.L. Bean
Sometimes, a classic wool scarf from a trusted outdoors brand is a much more reassuring bet than one from a trendy fashion boutique.

TeaRoo Smart Coffee Warmer, $25.99

TeaRoo
Smart Coffee Warmer
$25.99
Amazon
We all have a few java fiends in our lives.

Dusen Dusen Stripe Cotton Apron, $48

Dusen Dusen
Stripe Cotton Apron
$48.00
Nordstrom
If more home-cooked meals are on the agenda for your special person, this joyous apron is a must.

Houseplant Matchbox Set of 10, $28

Houseplant
Matchbox Set Of 10
$28.00
Coming Soon
This set of 400 (!) matches comes to you from Houseplant co-founder Seth Rogen. (No kidding.)

Hortense Two Souls Bracelet, $24

Hortense
Two Souls Bracelet
$24.00
Catbird
A different kind of friendship bracelet fit for all your besties.

Home Decor Collectives Bubble Vase, $19.99+

Home Decor Collective
Bubble Vase
$19.99
Etsy
A three-bubble flower vase is priced at a lovely $19.99 whereas a 4-bubble vase is just a few dollars more at $26.99.

New York Times Store Classic Crossword Puzzles, $20.99

New York Times Store
Classic Crossword Puzzles
$20.99
New York Times Store
Get this beautifully bound book of 100 NYT crossword puzzles edited by editor Will Shortz for the person who lives for wordplay.

