14 Affordable Valentine’s Day Gifts That Hit The Under-$50 Cupid’s Mark

Valentine's Day can be a less-than-thrilling holiday to participate in, especially if you're 1. kinda broke; 2. in that confusing "what are we?" stage of a situationship; or 3. extremely single. And while, yes, V-Day has typically been about celebrating a love you may have for a romantic partner, we like to think it can go further beyond the usual "gift for the S.O." Instead, Valentine's Day gifts can and should also be about appreciating all the various types of love that manifest in one's life, be it in the form of a parental relationship, a friendship, a crush that's now turning into something more, or even self-love.
As such, the types of Valentine's Day gifts ahead are hand-picked to be gentler on the bank account — but not so much that it skimps on practicality or good design. We know that splurging on a random expensive gift can often feel less personal or thoughtful than mindfully spending fewer dollars on something that's more special to the recipient, whoever they may be. We're thinking along the lines of extremely playful, very useful, under-$50 gender-agnostic Valentine's Day gifts that aren't at all awkward to present to whoever is on your list. And, because time waits for no one, err on the side of caution with delivery lead times and place your gift orders sooner than later. Trust us, you'll be glad you did come February 14.
A waterproof, all-weather bucket hat for keeping your loved one dry.
A sleek, crescent-shaped genderless handbag that can fit a surprising amount of essentials.
Socks! Who doesn't need comfy crew socks?
This affordable mini-speaker is for the person who needs their tunes wherever they go.
If you and your Valentine have a beach vacay on the books, this handy beach pillow is a must.
Shop Sunnylife
Does your gift recipient have a serious sweet tooth? This cute little candy dispenser makes a delicious gift.
Shop Typo
Everyone who owns this game raves about it, which makes it the perfect gift idea.
Shop Urban Outfitters
This beautiful Five-Minute Journal encourages a moment of mindfulness and makes for a wholesome gift.
Shop Intelligent Change
