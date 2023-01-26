14 Affordable Valentine’s Day Gifts That Hit The Under-$50 Cupid’s Mark

Jinnie Lee
Valentine's Day can be a less-than-thrilling holiday to participate in, especially if you're 1. kinda broke; 2. in that confusing "what are we?" stage of a situationship; or 3. extremely single. And while, yes, V-Day has typically been about celebrating a love you may have for a romantic partner, we like to think it can go further beyond the usual "gift for the S.O." Instead, Valentine's Day gifts can and should also be about appreciating all the various types of love that manifest in one's life, be it in the form of a parental relationship, a friendship, a crush that's now turning into something more, or even self-love.
As such, the types of Valentine's Day gifts ahead are hand-picked to be gentler on the bank account — but not so much that it skimps on practicality or good design. We know that splurging on a random expensive gift can often feel less personal or thoughtful than mindfully spending fewer dollars on something that's more special to the recipient, whoever they may be. We're thinking along the lines of extremely playful, very useful, under-$50 gender-agnostic Valentine's Day gifts that aren't at all awkward to present to whoever is on your list. And, because time waits for no one, err on the side of caution with delivery lead times and place your gift orders sooner than later. Trust us, you'll be glad you did come February 14.
Adidas/Marimekko Bucket Hat, $50

Adidas x Marimekko
Wind.rdy Bucket Hat
$50.00
The Iconic
A waterproof, all-weather bucket hat for keeping your loved one dry.
Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag, $19.90

Uniqlo
Round Mini Shoulder Bag
$19.90
Uniqlo
A sleek, crescent-shaped genderless handbag that can fit a surprising amount of essentials.
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned 6-pack, $45

Nike
Everyday Plus Cushioned 6-pack
$45.00
The Iconic
Socks! Who doesn't need comfy crew socks?
Sunnylife Travel Speaker
Checkerboard, $39.99

This affordable mini-speaker is for the person who needs their tunes wherever they go.
Cleanse & Co Intention Crystal Candle, $49

Cleanse & Co
Intention Crystal Candles
$49.00
Cleanse & Co
Crystal curious? They'll love this crystal-infused candle.

Frank Green Ceramic 595ml Straw Lid Reusable Bottle, $49.95

Frank Green
Ceramic 595ml Straw Lid Reusable Bottle
$49.95
Frank Green
Emotional girlie in need of an emotional support water bottle? We've got you.

Sunnylife Beach Pillow, $23.99 (usually $39.99)

Sunnylife
Beach Pillow Terracotta
$23.99$39.99
Sunnylife
If you and your Valentine have a beach vacay on the books, this handy beach pillow is a must.

Smoko UO Exclusive Food Light, $36

Urban Outfitters
Smoko Uo Exclusive Food Light
$36.00
Urban Outfitters
Cuteness overload.

Wooden Candy Dispenser, $39.99

Typo
Wooden Candy Dispenser
$39.99
Typo
Does your gift recipient have a serious sweet tooth? This cute little candy dispenser makes a delicious gift.

We’re Not Really Strangers Card Game, $41 (usually $49)

We're Not Really Strangers
We’re Not Really Strangers Card Game
$41.00$49.00
Urban Outfitters
Everyone who owns this game raves about it, which makes it the perfect gift idea.

Vush Peachy Rechargeable Silicone Bullet Massager, $39.95

VUSH
Peachy Rechargeable Silicone Bullet Massager
$39.95
Lovehoney
The gift of a good orgasm, anyone?

We The Wild Plant Care Kit, $44.99

We The Wild
Essential Plant Care Kit
$44.99
We The Wild
Give the plant parent in your life a gift they'll really love.

Typo Sneaker Case, $15 (usually $29)

Typo
Sneaker Crate
$15.00$29.99
Typo
In love with a sneakerhead? These sneaker crates are a great gift idea.

The Five-Minute Journal, $48

Intelligent Change
Five-minute Journal
$48.00
Urban Outfitters
This beautiful Five-Minute Journal encourages a moment of mindfulness and makes for a wholesome gift.

