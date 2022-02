The Best Under-$25 Hidden Gems At Sephora

As a beauty writer, I've explored every facet of the industry’s price-point spectrum, from a $5 mascara with almost 230,000 reviews on Amazon to a $235 day cream that invokes the centuries-old healing properties of Eastern-European thermal water . Armed with a pretty good understanding of what makes a valuable beauty product, I rounded up 12 of my favorite under-$25 buys that are worth every penny. Whether you're looking for a reasonably priced cleanser or life-changing eyelash curler, I've got you covered. From Sephora's affordable in-house brands to pint-sized versions of luxe products that will still go a long way, there are plenty of ways to squeeze maximum bang out of products that clock in at minimal bucks.