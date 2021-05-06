There comes a time in every woman’s life when she has to plunk down some hard-earned cash on a dress that she just isn't that crazy about. We’ve all been there: your best friend, sister, cousin, or — awkwardly — the college roommate with whom you’re no longer super-close with is getting married, and you’ve been enlisted for the bridal party. Despite the usual budgetary constraints — and the fact that the wedding has been re-scheduled three times in the past year, for obvious reason — you’re excited for your gal-pal and are dutifully stepping up to the planning plate; booking a rental car and requesting time off for a long weekend.
There is, however, the matter of the bridesmaid dress. With a traditional wedding, there's a good chance that the bridesmaids will be asked to match perfectly (or at least coordinate). If the directives from your soon-to-be-wed friend dictates everything from color, silhouette, sleeve length, and hem; it's time to team up with the other lucky ladies and plot your plan of action.
We’re here to reassure you that you can find a dress you like for this event, and it can actually be affordable too. There are plenty of retailers that specialize in non-hideous frocks that will satisfy your very specific dress code and still leave you with some dollars left over for a wedding gift. (Seriously?) Click on through and get ready to forward this on to your fellow-maids — one of you has to take the lead, so it may as well be the one watching her wallet.
