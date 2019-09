Is Peppermint Tea The Savior It Claims To Be?

We know that peppermint oil, which is in peppermint tea in small amounts, may help alleviate indigestion and reduce symptoms in people with irritable bowel syndrome , Dr. McKay says. In chemotherapy patients, peppermint oil has been shown to curtail nausea and vomiting, and it's also a go-to for pregnant people combating morning sickness . The reason why peppermint tea feels so good on your stomach has to do with peppermint's natural "antispasmodic activity," she explains. In other words, peppermint "calms muscle spasms in the gastrointestinal tract," which soothes an upset stomach, she says. (Although, for people with heartburn or GERD, this could trigger symptoms, she says.)