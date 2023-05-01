Every Benefit Product Is 30% Off (!) Right Now

Benefit Cosmetics’ glam beauty products are longtime faves among R29 editors but rarely do the Hollywood-inspired gems go on sale — until now. From today until May 5, you get five glorious days to shop Benefit’s Friends & Family sale, where the entire site is 30% off. (As an added treat, you can get free shipping on all orders, no minimum required.)
ICYMI, the San Francisco-based company is behind some of the most iconic products in beauty: There’s Benetint, the brand’s hero nipple tint turned cheek and lip flush, as well as Gimme Brow, the bestselling tinted brow gel that turns even the most sparse brows into bushy things of beauty. If you're already familiar with those stars, there are also some newer launches of note, like the recently reviewed Fluff Up Brow Wax (aka brow lamination in a tube) or the just-debuted Porefessional skin-care range.
To get in on the savings, all you need to do is pop promo code FRIENDS30 at checkout — to get you on your Bene-haul faster, we've rounded up the best-of-the-best scores to snag on sale.
IMHO, Benefit is best known for two things: Brows 'n' lashes, baby! The brand has a vast array of mascara formulas, ranging from subtle to dramatic, but my personal favorite has to be Roller Lash. The comb-like wand deposits lash-defining pigment onto each and every lash (and is great for the bottom lashes, too!) to create the most feathery, fluffy results ever. I'll be stocking up.
Just when I thought Benefit's stacked brow lineup couldn't get any better, it launched Fluff Up. I recently reviewed this brow wax, and nothing I've tried comes close to the matte, malleable texture and soft hold this product has. It's like "your brows but better" and a definite must-try.
Fun fact: My mom is obsessed with Boi-ing's OG cream concealer for brightening dark circles, and I have to say, the liquid formula doesn't disappoint. It's perfect for allover concealing (I use it in place of foundation) or spot-applying where needed for a natural finish.
Benefit's iconic Gimme Brow tinted brow gel has spawned many copycats over the years, but somehow nothing comes close to the original. From the itty-bitty tapered wand to the brow-boosting pigment, this stuff amps up your arches in a matter of strokes.
If you love the cottagecore makeup trend, Benetint is right up your alley. The rich, berry hue looks gorgeous on a wide range of skin tones and can be built up, depending on how intense of a look you're going for.
Benefit's Hoola bronzer was one of the first makeup products I fell in love with and one I still use almost every day. The matte finish and silky pigments blend flawlessly into my skin for a contoured look, and I also love sweeping it over my eyelids for subtle definition without looking too dark or muddy. (Plus, it comes in a variety of shades so everyone can achieve a perfect bronze-y look.)
I used to think setting sprays were just expensive water, but that was before I tried the Porefessional Super Setter mist. Not only does it feel refreshing on the skin, but it truly does help your makeup not pull a disappearing act within a few hours. I consider it a beauty essential for special events, balmy weather, and date nights.
Benefit's boxed blush portfolio has everything from peachy pinks to rich mahogany, but Dandelion is a bestseller for a reason; the light pink flush looks like you just came in from the cold, and it doubles as a highlighter. (Also, very on-trend for anyone looking for a Barbie-inspired makeup look.)
This virtually indestructible liquid liner holds up against sweat and whatever your day throws at you, and it has a super-precise felt tip that allows even the most unsteady of us to craft a snatched cat-eye. (It's also available in chocolate brown for a slightly more subtle, yet equally snatched, finish.)
