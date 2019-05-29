Sometimes, it's all in the details. While there are a multitude of dress trends we're coveting this summer, we're finding ourselves re-falling for a simple style that's far from new: the belted shirtdress. With a built-in method for creating the illusion of a cinched waist and a timeless, vintage-inspired silhouette, the combination has proven itself to be a universally flattering — and stylistically appealing — fit.
But belted shirtdresses have come a long way from the poplin standard of their past. Now, there are bold color options, plunging necklines, mini skirt and bell sleeve duos, and midi-length styles in silk from head to toe. Basically, it's 2019's emerging "throw on and go" winner that we'll be reaching for through the warmer months. So suss out the options ahead, top off your look with a pair of our choice spring shoe, and revel in the warmer days to come.
Advertisement
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
2 of 18
Advertisement
3 of 18
4 of 18
5 of 18
6 of 18
7 of 18
Advertisement
8 of 18
9 of 18
10 of 18
11 of 18
Shop This
12 of 18
Shop This
Advertisement
13 of 18
14 of 18
15 of 18
16 of 18
18 of 18
Advertisement