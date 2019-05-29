Story from Fashion

It’s A Cinch: 18 Belted Shirtdresses To Button Up Your Summer Style

Ray Lowe
Sometimes, it's all in the details. While there are a multitude of dress trends we're coveting this summer, we're finding ourselves re-falling for a simple style that's far from new: the belted shirtdress. With a built-in method for creating the illusion of a cinched waist and a timeless, vintage-inspired silhouette, the combination has proven itself to be a universally flattering — and stylistically appealing — fit.
But belted shirtdresses have come a long way from the poplin standard of their past. Now, there are bold color options, plunging necklines, mini skirt and bell sleeve duos, and midi-length styles in silk from head to toe. Basically, it's 2019's emerging "throw on and go" winner that we'll be reaching for through the warmer months. So suss out the options ahead, top off your look with a pair of our choice spring shoe, and revel in the warmer days to come.
1 of 18
Shop This
INFO
Urban Outfitters
Holly Double-breasted Midi Shirt Dress
$69.00$39.99
2 of 18
Shop This
INFO
Pixie Market
Pointed Collar Shirt Dress
$146.00
3 of 18
Shop This
INFO
& Other Stories
Striped Belted Shirt Dress
$99.00
4 of 18
Shop This
INFO
Boden
Freya Linen Shirt Dress
$130.00
5 of 18
Shop This
INFO
Floerns
Vertical Striped Embroidered Floral Shirt ...
$20.99
6 of 18
Shop This
INFO
Lou & Grey
Outline Poplin Shirtdress
$89.99
7 of 18
Shop This
INFO
Van Der Nag
Belted Shift Dress
$39.00
8 of 18
Shop This
INFO
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Tiered Cotton Shirtdress
$155.00
9 of 18
Shop This
INFO
Corey Lynn Calter
Soho Shirtdress
$180.00
10 of 18
Shop This
INFO
Eloquii
Puff Sleeve Shirtdress
$79.95
11 of 18
Shop This
INFO
Vince
Utility Shirtdress
$295.00
12 of 18
Shop This
INFO
Stelen
Maja Tie Waist Dress
$60.99
13 of 18
Shop This
INFO
Everlane
The Japanese Goweave Picnic Dress
$120.00
14 of 18
Shop This
INFO
Eloquii
Belted Shirtdress With Contrast Stripe
$99.95
15 of 18
Shop This
INFO
Whistles
Linen Gingham Montana Dress
$279.00
16 of 18
Shop This
INFO
Apiece Apart
Kimono Shirt Dress
$495.00
17 of 18
Shop This
INFO
Diane von Furstenberg
Addilyn Silk Crepe De Chine Midi Dress
$400.00
18 of 18
Shop This
INFO
Time and Tru
Belted Midi Shirt Dress With Pocket
$24.88
