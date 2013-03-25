By now, you'd think we'd be weary of heritage brands that reinvent themselves as luxury labels (Burberry, Barbour...). Well, it's time to add another 'B' to that list: Belstaff. The iconic British outerwear company is known for its rugged, waterproof motorcycle jackets — but surprisingly, it does high-end leather goods as well as it does waxed cotton.
From chic, cropped peacoats to beautifully color-blocked trenches, these 12 Belstaff pieces go way beyond utilitarian — they're straight-up chic. If you didn't know, you'd never guess these guys made jackets made for muddy rides through the British countryside, right?
Click on for some of the most beautiful outerwear we've seen. Oh, yeah, it's probably best to save these babies for a non-rainy day.