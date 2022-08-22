These Coordinating Bags Are The Loungewear Sets Of The Luggage World

It's not confirmed exactly who America's legendary diva Mariah Carey waxed poetic about in her hit single "We Belong Together" — so, we'll take advantage of the ambiguity and claim that it's about a travel bag and a backpack. Too much of a stretch? Maybe. But prepare to hear us gab about the love affair between Bellroy's high-quality travel bags anyway.
This Australian-based luggage brand actually introduced us to the idea of "plus" bags — aka the personal items that complement your carry-on, help organize your commute essentials, and streamline all kinds of travel. It just so happens that Bellroy's plus bags hit it off with plenty of the retailer's own inventory. For example, the Tokyo Totepack's sleek design harmonizes with the roomy best-selling Weekender. Meanwhile, when in tandem, the Transit Backpack Plus and Venture Sling make for hands-free AND stress-free journeys. Bellroy is like a travel accessory matchmaker, and below, we outline why.
What is Bellroy?
It's only natural for a luxury luggage brand to want to make travel a breeze. Bellroy (named after its home bases: Bells Beach and Fitzroy, Australia) does this with upscale wallets, totes, backpacks, weekenders, tech cases, toiletry bags, and practically any kind of travel accessory your hands can hold. As for materials, the B Corp's site notes that it selects fabrics "based on a balance of functionality, durability and their ability to age gracefully" as well as how "environmentally sustainable" they are — recycled, plant-derived textiles and ethically sourced leathers, to be exact.
What's so special about a backpack and a weekender?
Think of Bellroy's bags as the loungewear sets of the luggage world. You don't have to buy both items, but the congruity is undeniable. Rather than share attributes, each has different yet compatible features that — say it with us — belong together. The Weekender boasts a wide and spacious front zip pocket for toiletries, headphones, and travel documents while the Tokyo Totepack comes with two vertical pockets for quick access on the go. The backpack also features a laptop sleeve large enough for a 15-inch computer while the travel bag can carry a smaller 13-inch tablet. The list goes on. As for fabric, expect water-resistant recycled woven fabric and environmentally certified leather from the Weekender. Look forward to water-resistant recycled fabric and microfiber trims from the Totepack.
What's so special about a backpack and crossbody sling bag?
This duo is for those who need as many hands as they can get, even if it's just the two. Strap the Venture Sling (available in six and nine liters) across your chest, and pop the Transit Backpack Plus on your back. While you may look ready for battle, you'll have all your essentials minus the lugging. The backpack's sleek figure and numerous organizational pockets make it ideal for business trips or long weekend adventures — the crossbody bag, on the other hand, can be worn all day every day, thanks to its convenient, inconspicuous design. Save the shoes, laptop, clothing, and tech for the Transit Backpack Plus, and leave it to the Venture Sling to handle your water bottle, wallet, keys, phone, and the like with care. While both bags feature that water-resistant recycled woven fabric, the backpack also has leather accents. 'Til death do they part.
