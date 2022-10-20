This Luxury Handbag Brand Is Reframing What “Made In India” Actually Means

"Our latest drop is launching soon, and I’m so excited to share it with the world. It’s actually in remembrance of my aunt, Usha, who passed on from Covid-19 compounded by neurodegenerative conditions. She didn’t have any children of her own, and as an immigrant in the U.S., she uprooted her life several times over and became a mother to all her nieces and nephews and created space within her family to allow it to thrive. She was an eloquent listener, wildly quirky, and peculiar in her demeanor.