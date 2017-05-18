15 Items To Add To Your Wedding Registry From Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond is our happy place for homeware shopping. We always go with a relatively short wish list and end up finding everything we wanted — along with a couple of products we had no intention to buy when we walked in. The big-box retailer is massive, convenient, and predictable — and that's precisely why we love it.
One thing that gets the home emporium plenty of praise is its accommodating return policy: There's no time limit for any returns with receipt and packaging, and you'll still get 80% of the value as store credit for purchases without any records that are over a year old. This forgiving approach explains why the brand is so popular for wedding registries.
While having a plethora of options is nice, the sheer number of products to choose from can also be overwhelming. But fret not: We've combed through the Bed Bath & Beyond online offerings to bring you 15 handy home appliances, furniture, and decor items you'll treasure for years to come.