The moment when summer transitions to fall is notoriously difficult to dress for, but we like to think of it as an opportunity — when else can you wear crisp blouses and printed co-ords without a heavy coat? This special time calls for special pieces, and luckily for us, Macy's has a new collab that fits the bill: Becca Tilley x Bar III, courtesy of style influencer Becca Tilley.
Browse six of our favorite pieces ahead, as seen on Shopping Wednesdays, our weekly Instagram Stories series. Fall won’t stick around forever, but rest assured — these staples will carry on seamlessly into the colder months.