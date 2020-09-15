Now, the brand is celebrating a new milestone: its first-ever celebrity partnership with Christina Milian, who raved about the results she saw after using the brand's vitamin C serum and moisturizer. In the video, Milian showed off her nearly-flawless skin. "It glides right on, and it's so smooth and retexturizes," she said of the cult-favorite serum. She was quickly backed up by fans in the comments who vouched for BeautyStat's results.