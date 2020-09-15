There's something to be said for a skin-care brand that launched only a year ago but already has a cult-following. BeautyStat falls into that category, and the hype from editors, celebrities, and influencers is well deserved.
Cosmetic chemist Ron Robinson launched the brand in July 2019 with its hero product, the Universal C Skin Refiner, and has since expanded with three additional items, including the Universal C Eye Perfector and the Pro-Bio Moisture Boost Cream. Since launching, the vitamin C serum has gained a wide range of positive reviews for its brightening and refining properties, making it well worth every penny of its $80 price tag.
Advertisement
Now, the brand is celebrating a new milestone: its first-ever celebrity partnership with Christina Milian, who raved about the results she saw after using the brand's vitamin C serum and moisturizer. In the video, Milian showed off her nearly-flawless skin. "It glides right on, and it's so smooth and retexturizes," she said of the cult-favorite serum. She was quickly backed up by fans in the comments who vouched for BeautyStat's results.
To celebrate, the brand is offering a sale that's too good to pass up. Now, you can use the code "Christina50" for 50% off any BeautyStat item plus free shipping throughout the end of September. Yes, you read that right. The promotion brings hero items, like its famous vitamin C serum, down to only $40. If you've been in the market for new skin care for fall, we highly suggest taking advantage of this sale, stat.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.