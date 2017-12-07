We'd be lying if we said we didn't lean on tech to make our lives easier. Seriously: We'd literally be lost without our maps app. But when it comes to our beauty routines, as much as we'd like to use gadgets exclusively, some techniques can't quite be replicated by tools (for instance, dabbing potted rouge on our cheeks just so to achieve a "natural" flush). What they can do quite well, however, is simplify — and improve — our daily routines.
With so many devices on the market (and many of them ringing up in the triple digits), knowing how to distinguish true game-changers from gimmicks is beneficial to both your beauty routine and your bank account. To do just that, we've rounded up the new tech on the beauty block that's worth every hard-earned penny. From a portable microcurrent device that lifts in just five minutes to the Dyson Supersonic™ hairdryer, which dries super-fast and protects against extreme heat damage, these are the picks you'll want in your tool kit, stat. The calendar may say 2017, but these gadgets are living in the future.