3 Beauty Looks That Will Make You Want To Ditch Your Tools

Maria Del Russo
Photographed by BriAnne Wills.
We'll never tire of paring down our beauty routines. Whether it's nixing a step in our skin-care regimen or opting for a low-maintenance hair routine, there's no greater pleasure than simplifying.
The number-one culprit making things fussy: tools, be it makeup brushes, blowdryers, or hair ties.

Sometimes we wish we could toss those suckers out the window, and just use our hands to pull off our entire look. Well, friends, consider our prayers answered. We tapped two beauty pros — makeup artist Andriani Vasiliou and hairstylist Bennett Grey — and challenged them to create three amazing hair-and-makeup looks with zero tools.

These aren't the typical lip-balm-and-ponytails you'd expect. Instead, this dynamic duo came up with gorgeous half-updos, Instagram-worthy lips, and more. Click through and see for yourself, because with summer right around the corner, you (and your makeup brushes) deserve a major break.
Photographed by BriAnne Wills; Styled by Emily Holland; Makeup by Andriani Vasiliou/Kramer + Kramer; Hair by Bennett Grey/Artists By Timothy Priano; Manicure by Rachel Shim / Artists By Timothy Priano; Modeled by Kelly Mayhugh/Silent Models NY; Photographed by BriAnne Wills.

