The 7 Best Beauty Gifts Made For Black Women By Black Women

For a lot of Black women, shopping for makeup can be a uniquely trying experience. On top of the universal beauty shopping struggles (ever run out of room to swatch on your hand in the middle of an aisle?), there’s the added hassle of navigating which brands actually take into consideration the nuances of skin tones. Beyond foundation and complexion products, that means finding lipsticks that come in shades vibrant enough for even the deepest tones, neutrals that don’t blend in with the skin, and blush and shadows that don’t leave an ashy whitecast. And when you're in desperate need of the perfect lipgloss for a holiday party, there's nothing worse than not being able to find what you're looking for.
Thankfully, there are more and more cosmetics brands today made by Black women for Black women finally getting the shine they deserve. Even better? They're easy enough to grab right before your Secret Santa trade. Target has been an early supporter of countless Black-owned beauty brands, making it way easier to not only support them but also spread the love to your entire group chat (or yourself!) for the holidays without hurting your wallet.
From illuminating highlighters to stay-all-day liquid lipsticks, we’ve rounded up some of the most fire Black-owned makeup products at Target to shop this holiday season, curated by R29 Unbothered’s editors for all the Glow Pros out there.