23 Products Our Editors Used To The Last Drop In June

Whether we're tired of getting the usual happy-hour drink or doing the same old workouts, it's easy to fall into the "routine rut," and sometimes we just have to refresh our palates. That's how we explain the impulse we get to order the watermelon margarita instead of the regular, or try a new cycling class — or trade out our everyday hairstyles and tried-and-true skin-care routines to make room for a little more spontaneity.
So, where do we look for inspiration? New launches. A fresh lipstick shade could give you that push to step outside your makeup comfort zone; a summer fragrance could have you switching gears on your go-to notes. The possibilities are endless with all the newness that hits the market every day. From beautifully-packaged lipsticks to hair ties that double as accessories, we're rounding up the products that had us feeling brand-new in the month of June, ahead.
One Love Organics Botanical B Cleansing Oil Solid
"I recently went for a facial at Heyday, and the facialist started the treatment with an oil cleanser that smelled divine (but not too fragrance-y) and felt ah-mazing on my skin. I usually don't say a word during spa services, but I had to ask what it was. That's when I was introduced to the liquid version of this cleanser, which comes in a pump bottle. I decided to go for the brand-new, more travel-friendly solid version, and have never looked forward to washing my face the way I do now. I take my time massaging the oil gently into my skin, and it washes away everything while also leaving it softer than ever." — Thatiana Diaz, beauty writer
Make Up For Ever Artist Nude Creme Liquid Lipstick
"There's no reason for me to own all the lipsticks that I do, because once I get hooked on one (usually a nude-pink shade), I use it until the last swipe. The latest suspect: Make Up For Ever's Artist Nude Creme. I was intrigued by all the pretty nudes in this range, but what had me signed, sealed, and delivered was the color payoff and long wear time of the formula once I tried it. One swipe is all I need." — Diaz
Versed Just Breathe Clarifying Serum
"My skin can be temperamental, so when I saw that this Target brand had a serum 'made for problem skin,' I felt seen — and it's affordable. This serum has done everything it promises: calm inflammation and treat breakouts. As someone with rosacea, I've seen a difference in my redness since I've added this into my routine, and my acne hasn't stood a chance. But the best part is just how lightweight it is, so I don't feel it sitting under my moisturizer at all." — Diaz
Fenty Pro Kiss'r Luscious Lip Balm
"This gloss-meets-balm hybrid has just the right amount of shine to make lips look juicy while hydrating with oils and butters like squalane and shea. The best part, though, might be the doe-foot applicator, which is plush and perfectly shaped to hug my lips. I know that seems like a trivial detail, but it makes using the product so fun and luxurious." — Mi-Anne Chan, associate video producer & beauty writer
REN Beauty Clean Screen Mattifying Face Sunscreen SPF 30
"I have a lot of opinions about face primer, but in short, I don't really find them necessary additions to my makeup routine. But in the summer, when things are humid, hot, and sticky I need something a little more matte than my typical moisturizer — so, I reach for a mineral sunscreen. Mineral sunscreens containing actives like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide typically have a velvety finish, but this one is extremely matte while still being relatively hydrating on the skin thanks to the aloe-vera juice and lightweight oils in the formula. I use it as my SPF and moisturizer steps, before going in with concealer." — Chan
Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix 24-Hour Cream Color Mattes
"These little tubes of color are quite possible the best cream pigments I've ever used. They're creamy, blendable, and ridiculously pigmented. You can play artist and mix them, blend them together to create a gradient effect, or use them with a liner brush to create clean and graphic lines. The best part? Unlike a lot of face paint-style professional makeup, these ones dry down and don't budge. Plus, makeup artist and founder of the namesake brand Danessa Myricks shares ample inspiration on Instagram if you're unsure of how to use them." — Chan
Amika Got Grit Dry Texture Paste
"Since getting my hair bleached and colored almost two years ago, I've gone from a daily hair washer to a weekly one in an attempt to keep my color fresh. While that certainly has it pros, stringy, greasy, lackluster hair around day five is an absolute con. I used this texture paste on a whim a few weeks ago when my hair was at the brink of looking like a soiled mop and was floored. The next day my friends thought my hair was freshly washed. One caveat I will share is that the texture paste has a lot of grit to it, so you'll feel a powdery sensation when you run your fingers through your hair, but that's something I can live with." — Chan
Tatcha The Satin Skin Mist
"Fellow oily skin types, this one is for you. Tatcha's new face mist refreshes my skin and leaves it looking naturally radiant — perfect for when I want to look dewy, but not too dewy." — Karina Hoshikawa, beauty & wellness market writer
Bumble and bumble Sumo Liquid Wax Finishing Spray
"I have a short, wavy-ish bob that tends to have a mind of its own when it comes to frizz. Bumble and bumble's new liquid wax provides the perfect amount of hold, texture, and grittiness (without any crunch or weight) that makes me feel like the coolest version of my (not cool) self." — Hoshikawa
Frank Body Caffeinated Scalp Scrub
"In addition to smelling like a GD dream, this coffee- and rosemary-infused scrub made my scalp feel brand spanking new, and I swear, it even made my hair look healthier." — Hoshikawa
Teleties Turquoise and Caicos
"This cute hair-tie brand isn’t brand new, but new to me. I always keep a hair elastic on my wrist, and I’ve been using a gentle, plastic-coated one for awhile now, for practical reasons — because it doesn’t leave a ponytail crease or get soggy when I wear it in the shower — but more importantly, I really like the way my new Teletie looks on my wrist. I’m especially into the white or the light blue color from the brand’s summer collection. Unless it’s in my hair, I wear one skinny band on my left wrist next to the simple gold wrap bracelet I don’t take off. It doubles as an accessory and kind of reminds me of the rainbow friendship bracelets I’d layer up my arm at summer camp, but obviously much chicer." — Megan Decker, beauty writer
Gucci Beauty Rouge à Lèvres Voile Lipstick
"Like most greedy and superficial Americans, I enjoy beautiful, expensive things. This $38 lipstick, with its gilded tube and lacquered rosebud-print cap, is both. I would happily keep it around for aesthetic value alone — even if it wasn’t the sheer, featherlight flush of color of my dreams, which it is. I’m devoted to Mildred Rosewood, a 'burgundy rosewood' that, in my opinion, is fundamentally perfect. I love her." — Rachel Krause, senior beauty editor
Foreo Luna 3
"Sometime last year, I was having a very real problem with hard, bumpy breakouts on the sides of my face that took forever to go away and left dark spots behind. I tried everything: salicylic acid cleansers, benzoyl peroxide spot treatments, chemical exfoliation, crying at the derm’s office… and the only thing that worked was adding a Foreo to my routine. My wildly sensitive skin cannot handle traditional cleansing brushes, but it loves Foreo’s combination of soft silicone bristles and sonic pulsations. I just started using the brand-new Luna 3 and am already obsessed; paired with Maelove’s The Refresher cleanser, my pores have never been so clean." — Krause
Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream Light
"For me, summer is all about day-drinking in the shade, sweating profusely on the subway platform, and trying — usually in vain — to find the right lightweight moisturizer for the forecast of 100% humidity for the foreseeable future. This season, though, I nailed it on the hydration front with this new formula, a weightless, fast-absorbing take on Dr. Sturm’s beloved Face Cream. It’s super soothing and makes my skin glow, but is so light I can layer my other new go-to, Solid & Striped’s Face Sunscreen, right over it without feeling heavy." — Krause
Huda Beauty Tantour Contour & Bronzer Cream
"Recently I decided that I need a signature makeup look. I've always admired women who have a signature power look, like a cat-eye or a red lip. I wanted something that would help me feel confident, can work well with many different outfits, and takes little effort to do. This bronzer is the linchpin in my plan. The mahogany color plays up the natural shadows on my face but sill feels comfortable to wear. I spread it over my cheeks and eyelids, then add a dewy highlighter and a deep brown lip, and it’s the perfect everyday mood.” — Jessica Cruel, deputy beauty director
COVERGIRL TruBlend Undercover Concealer
"Last year CoverGirl came out with an expanded line of foundation with 40 shades, and now the brand has added a new collection of concealer to coordinate. I rarely wear foundation, so this concealer is my go-to for days when I want to look like I put on a full face but don’t want to put in the effort to actually do so. I spread it under my eyes and around my nose, then set with powder. The final result blends with my skin perfectly without that too-light, ashy appearance that some concealers have. It also wears all day — no creasing and no fading. The only problem: I don’t know when I’ll ever wear foundation again.” — Cruel
Dr. Jart+ Focuspot Micro Tip Patches
"I'm very fortunate that I rarely breakout, but every three months or so, I get a honker: a huge hormonal pimple on my chin or something cystic on my cheek. Now, I know that popping these pimples is a no-go, so that means I’m stuck with a red, pus-filled orb on my face for a full week. Once it subsides, I spend the next 30 days dealing with a dark spot that’s left behind. This patch cut the active pimple time down to three days, and I feel like the leftover darkness is much less pronounced. The microneedling-inspired spikes are infused with hyaluronic acid, but there's no pain when you put them on. The recommended wear time is two hours but I wore mine overnight. I love that they come in individual treatment packs, so they're easy to travel with, too.” — Cruel
Paul Mitchell Lavender Mint Overnight Moisture Therapy
"I recently went back to my brunette roots, but the damage and dryness of being blonde lingers, making beach trips sort of a nightmare. Before I head to the shore, I usually douse my hair from roots to ends in this hydrating serum that soaks up while I sleep, leaving my hair silky smooth and soft by morning. Even after hours spent in the sun, my hair looks and feels healthy. It's practically magic." — Samantha Sasso, beauty writer
OSEA Blemish Balm
"When I knew I'd be traveling nonstop this month — and my skin would be perpetually out-of-whack and on the verge of a massive pimple — I packed a tiny bottle of this lightweight moisturizer as a precaution. It worked like a charm, keeping me hydrated during long layovers and clear even after I transformed into the hormone monster on my period." — Sasso
Kinfield Golden Hour
"There are few downsides to summer for me, but one of them is certainly getting bitten by a mosquito. Considering I spent a portion of June in the mountains of Denver, I knew I'd need a plan to ward off any bugs that might leave me swollen and itchy for days. That's where this repellant spray came in. I'm not usually a stickler for non-toxic bug sprays, but this DEET-free formula just happens to look cute, smell really good, and be free of all the bad stuff you don't want to put on your skin — all while keeping mosquitoes away. Bottom line: I'll be getting it in bulk." — Sasso
St. Tropez Gradual Tan Watermelon Infusion Body Lotion
"I'm not going to lie, I initially wrote off this lotion, wondering why anyone in their right mind would want their self-tanner to smell like watermelon. Oh, how wrong I was. The watermelon scent is barely detectable; it just smells nice and clean, without the distinctive toast smell of so many DHA products. I smoothed on the lightweight cream for three days straight — I wore it to bed, to work out, and even to work because it's completely clear and doesn't transfer to clothes or sheets — and people keep complimenting my tan. I just wish I had tried it sooner." — Cat Quinn, beauty director
Conair The Knot Dr.
"I love a lot of things about this brush — the flexible detangling bristles, the melt-proof handle, the square shape that makes for easy parting — but the real MVP is the zipper case that keeps your hair from getting on everything you own. My fiancé is also grateful." — Quinn
In Common Magic Myst Universal Elixir
"Hairstylist Nikki Lee misted this from my roots to tips after giving me fresh blonde highlights, and you would have never known my hair even touched bleach. My strands looked so smooth and shiny, and the detangling element made for an actually enjoyable blowout." — Quinn
