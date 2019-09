A lot of people like to lighten up their perfume for the warmer weather — it’s the season of fruits and flowers, and scents that remind you of skipping through the orange groves at your imaginary European summer villa holding hands with Timothy Chalamet. But you’re not going to wear a basic floral for Timothy, are you now? No, you have a European villa and you’re mixing it up with musks, juicy fruits, and unexpected spiciness.