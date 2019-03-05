7 Fresh Roll-On Fragrances To Stash In Your Belt Bag This Spring

Unlike your tiny travel shampoo or your TSA-safe micro-tube of toothpaste, there's something low-key sexy about a rollerball perfume. More than just a carry-on essential (because no one is getting their full-sized bottle of Gucci Bloom through airport security), you can slip a skinny glass bottle into the side pocket of any purse or for an instant refresh when you're standing at the crosswalk on a warm morning, or trying to shake off that stale airplane feeling before heading straight from hotel room to dinner.
Another plus: The baby size means a lower price point, so you can experiment with your fragrance without splurging on the full-size. And while we're waxing poetic, let's acknowledge the simple, luxurious ritual of rolling perfume onto your skin instead of spritzing into the air to dash through on your way out the door.
Ahead, we've put together the best travel-sized fragrances to shop before we're turning the clocks forward and wearing denim jackets on repeat. Whether you want to smell like a walk on the beach in crisp white jeans and a nautical striped sweater, or like you bathe in cold milk and rosewater à la Cleopatra, we have a rollerball perfume worthy of your March getaway... or just your next trip to the grocery store.
