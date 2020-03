Women Invented Perfume — Now, They’re Taking It Back

Anahita Mekanik, head of scent creation for the tech company ScenTronix Algorithmic Perfumery , says consumers want to feel a sense of ownership when it comes to fragrance. “Women want to discover what they like on their own and not in a way that’s framed for them,” says Mekanik, who has been in the fragrance industry for 20 years. Thanks to her work, consumers can download an app on their phones, take a brief survey, and wait as an algorithm creates several variations of what might be their dream scent. The customer then evaluates and tweaks the juice until they come to the final product, which is theirs and theirs alone.