Here's What Spending $1.3M On A Bottle Of Perfume Gets You

If you’re like me (i.e. on a budget), then your definition of a high-end fragrance is one that comes in a narrow, hard plastic bottle and in scents such as warm vanilla sugar and cucumber melon. But for those out there who are ballin’, an Emirati perfumery is giving a whole new meaning to the phrase “smells expensive” and claims to have created the world’s most expensive bottle of perfume.
Shumukh, which means “deserving the highest” in Arabic, comes from luxury fragrance brand The Spirit of Dubai. It’s housed in a crystal bottle adorned with 38.55 carats of diamonds, giant pearls, two kilograms of 18-karat gold and more than five kilograms of pure silver. So, you know, it’s fancy.
The unisex fragrance features “notes of amber, sandalwood, musk, rare pure Indian agarwood, pure Turkish rose, patchouli ylang-ylang, and frankincense that are estimated to last on the skin for more than 12 hours,” per the company’s website. Currently, the fragrance sits on a cushy, leather stand and is on display for viewing at the Dubai Mall.
Total cost for this lavish scent: $1,295,000 USD. Yup, a smooth $1.3 million will have you smelling luxurious.
Did we mention, it’s also three litres and is a holder of two Guinness World Records? One for the most diamonds set on a perfume bottle and the other for tallest commercially available remote-controlled fragrance spray bottle.
Shumukh’s scent and bottle design draws inspiration from all around the world to tell the story of Dubai, according to the makers. And get this: the scent is a result of three years of research and 494 perfume trials, which kind of explains the extravagant cost. Making this scent was no easy feat.
Now, the only question is, how do we get a free sample?
