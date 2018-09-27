Diptyque Is Now Bringing The Spirit Of Paris To Your Studio Apartment

The nuanced scents cast each respective city in their most flattering lights: Miami smells like freshly-squeezed lime and a delicate hit of magnolia, not cheap margaritas and dance-floor sweat; Shanghai is all hot green tea and osmanthus, no smog to be sniffed. They're all gorgeous and inherently collectible — with one caveat. The collection is sold exclusively in Diptyque outposts in the cities that inspired them, meaning you're pretty much out of luck if your heart is in the lush public gardens of Tokyo but your body is in Tokio, Texas. (Last recorded population: 24.)