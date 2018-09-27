Diptyque Is Now Bringing The Spirit Of Paris To Your Studio Apartment

If you want to put both your hometown pride — or, alternatively, your globe-trotting lifestyle and seemingly infinite number of PTO days — and your excellent taste in bougie candles on display without a single humble-bragging word, there's no better way to do that than with one of Diptyque's City Candles.
The nuanced scents cast each respective city in their most flattering lights: Miami smells like freshly-squeezed lime and a delicate hit of magnolia, not cheap margaritas and dance-floor sweat; Shanghai is all hot green tea and osmanthus, no smog to be sniffed. They're all gorgeous and inherently collectible — with one caveat. The collection is sold exclusively in Diptyque outposts in the cities that inspired them, meaning you're pretty much out of luck if your heart is in the lush public gardens of Tokyo but your body is in Tokio, Texas. (Last recorded population: 24.)
But starting at midnight tonight, for four days only, you'll be able to get your hands on a candle inspired by your favourite vacation or your spiritual home, no matter where you are in the world. What's more, this year's release sees the launch of two brand-new cities — Paris and Hong Kong — and the first time you'll be able to get your hands on the New York candle online.
Retailing for $72 USD a long-lasting, slow-burning pop (and, for the true Diptyque diehard, a set of six for $432 USD), you can shop all nine of the candles exclusively on the Diptyque Paris website through September 30th. The limited quantities won't last, so this is one deal worth staying up past your bedtime for. And besides, they're a hell of a lot cheaper than those flight prices to Berlin you've been tracking on Expedia...