Here Are The Nominees For Canada’s Biggest Fashion Awards

The best in Canadian fashion woke up to some exciting news this morning. The seventh annual Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards (CAFA) gala, honouring the industry’s top designers, artists, stylists, influencers, and business minds of the year, announced its nominees and honorees over a private breakfast reception at the Gardiner Museum in Toronto. CAFA’s President Vicky Milner revealed the potential future CAFA winners, including Canadian fashion vets like Greta Constantine, Matt & Nat, and Judith & Charles.
Honourees include Saskatchewan model Maye Musk who will receive the 2020 Outstanding Achievement Award for her decades-spanning career. In 2017, she became CoverGirl’s oldest spokesmodel. Acclaimed designer Tanya Taylor will take home The International Canadian Designer Award. Her work has been seen on celebs like Michelle Obama, Gigi Hadid, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Beyoncé. The 2020 Vanguard Award will go to October’s Very Own (yes, that OVO), the company co-founded in 2008 by hip-hop superstar Drake, his producer and business partner, Noah "40" Shebib, and managing partner Oliver El-Khatib. The award will reportedly be accepted by El-Khatib but attendees can still hold out hope for a Drake sighting.
The awards are scheduled to take place in a glitzy gala event on May 29, 2020 at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto. In the wake of events around the world being cancelled or postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic, as of post time, CAFA organizers say they are planning for the show to go on, but will continue to assess as the event date nears.
See below for a full list of the rest of the 2020 CAFA nominees:
Official 2020 CAFA Nominees
The Womenswear Designer of the Year Award:
Beaufille
Eliza Faulkner
Greta Constantine
Judith & Charles
UNTTLD
The Menswear Designer of the Year Award:
3.PARADIS
Dime
Frank And Oak
HAVEN
Hip and Bone
Raised by Wolves
The Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent, Fashion:
Luxton Woman
Mani Jassal
RVNG
Spencer Badu
Steven Lejambe
Victoria Hayes
The Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent, Accessories:
Angela Mitchell
Cat Janiga
Fellow Earthlings
Fumile
Maguire Boutique
Partoem
The Accessory Designer of the Year Award:
Biko
ela Handbags
Herschel Supply Co.
Matt & Nat
Mejuri
Wolf Circus
The Outerwear Brand of the Year Award:
Arc’teryx
Kanuk
Sentaler
SOIA & KYO
Nicole Benisti
The Joe Fresh Fashion Innovation Award:
42 Technologies
Casca
Sheertex
Spocket
Sozie
The Simons Fashion Design Student Award:
Charlotte Deneux
Matin Mithras
McJoyin Rey
Pierre-Olivier Allard
Rachel Sudbury
The Image Maker of the Year Award:
Bryan Huynh
Carlyle Routh
Greg Swales
Justin Wu
Maya Fuhr
Royal Gilbert
The Hudson's Bay Stylist of the Year Award:
Corey Ng
Nadia Pizzimenti
Olivia Leblanc
Randy Smith
Zeina Esmail
The Fresh Face of the Year Award presented by NARS Cosmetics:
Anisha Sandhu
Ariish Wol
Nic Kim
Nya Gatbel
Rachelle Harris
Shayna McNeill
The Model of the Year Award:
Charles Oduro
Fred Juneau
Kate Bock
Mae Lapres
Malik Lindo
The Fashion Impact Award:
Brass & Unity
Knix
Lesley Hampton
Manitobah Mukluks
Obakki
Sarah Jay
The Digital Fashion Creator Award:
Ania Boniecka
Donté Colley
Lauren Chan
Lily Yange
Sarain Fox
Valeria Lipovetsky
The Sustainability Award:
Frank And Oak
KENT Woman
Norden
TAMGA Designs
Wuxly
The Makeup Artist of the Year Award:
Beau Nelson
Geneviève Lenneville
Grace Lee
Nicolas Blanchet
Sabrina Rinaldi
The Hair Artist of the Year Award:
David D’Amours
Justin German
Kirsten Klontz
Matthew Collins
Steven Turpin
CAFA 2020 Bestowed Awards
The Outstanding Achievement Award
The 2020 Outstanding Achievement Award will be bestowed to Maye Musk.
The Vanguard Award
The 2020 Vanguard Award will be bestowed to October’s Very Own® and will be accepted by co-founder, Oliver El Khatib.
The International Canadian Designer Award
The 2020 International Canadian Designer of the Year Award will be bestowed to Tanya Taylor.
