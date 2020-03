Here Are The Nominees For Canada’s Biggest Fashion Awards

Honourees include Saskatchewan model Maye Musk who will receive the 2020 Outstanding Achievement Award for her decades-spanning career. In 2017, she became CoverGirl’s oldest spokesmodel . Acclaimed designer Tanya Taylor will take home The International Canadian Designer Award. Her work has been seen on celebs like Michelle Obama Gigi Hadid , Tracee Ellis Ross, and Beyoncé. The 2020 Vanguard Award will go to October’s Very Own (yes, that OVO), the company co-founded in 2008 by hip-hop superstar Drake, his producer and business partner, Noah "40" Shebib, and managing partner Oliver El-Khatib. The award will reportedly be accepted by El-Khatib but attendees can still hold out hope for a Drake sighting.