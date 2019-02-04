Story from Fashion

Just In Time For Fashion Week: These Canadian Designer Pieces Are All On Sale

Truc Nguyen
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Toronto Fashion Week kicks off February 5 in Yorkville, and there are several open-to-the-public events and fashion presentations that anyone can attend for free, even if you missed out on runway-show tickets for buzzy designers like Lesley Hampton and Mikhael Kale.
And, what would be better to wear to fashion week than something outstanding from an independent, local designer? Not only would you be supporting Canadian fashion, but you’ll look great in something that is handmade in small batches, and is anything but mass produced.
Click through for three on-sale designer finds that are sure to liven up any wardrobe.
Related Stories
Only Indigenous Models To Walk In This TFW Show
What Is Toronto Fashion Week, Anyway?
How Meghan Markle Has Transformed Canadian Fashion