So, what makes Black hair so special? Every hair type has its own structure that requires different products. “African ancestry hair fibre” — the term P&G scientists use to describe curly and coily hair — is “very unique,” says Wilkerson. “It has an elliptical shape and at every point that the hair turns and bends, there is an uplifting of the cuticle,” she explains, noting this results in more knots and less moisture. Black hair is also more porous. “The natural oil from our hair follicles is not transported as easily as on naturally straight hair. Our hair feels dry [because] our hair is drier.” Hydration and protection is key, which is why the Gold Series products are heavy on oils, including argan oil, found in the leave-in hydrating butter-crème , and silicones in the leave-on detangling milk (which detangles without weighing hair down) and intense hydrating oil (which protects hair pre-styling). (While silicones can have a bad rap , they are extremely effective at reducing moisture loss.) Notably, all products in Gold Series are priced under $8.