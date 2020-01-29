Taraji P. Henson Turned A Beauty Faux Pas Into Target’s Hottest New Hair-Care Line

Her celebrity has given her the ideal platform to launch the brand-new line, but Henson's interest in hair care long predates her fame. "Growing up in D.C., I went to the salon every week as far back as I could remember, and I always felt connected to my stylist because she had healing hands," she says. "She took care of my hair." That relationship fostered a personal interest in her own routine. "I went into Hollywood with a great understanding of caring for my hair," Henson explains. "But when I got there, I heard horror stories from my peers about the damage you could endure if you used your natural hair for production."