Taraji P. Henson Turned A Beauty Faux Pas Into Target’s Hottest New Hair-Care Line

That scenario is all too familiar for many Black women and Black actresses in Hollywood — and after decades in the business, it's still familiar to Henson, who says she's had repeat incidents even since receiving an Oscar nomination (as Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button) and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Her story, along with so many others, paints a broader picture of a glaring lack of knowledge of diversity in the hair department. But for Henson, the perennial quest for the perfect products to care for her hair between jobs led her to where she is today: launching her hair-care brand, TPH by Taraji , available now at Target and available to ship to Canada.