At a young age, Ross grew to become an expert at styling her own hair.While she might be the daughter of hair icon Diana Ross, she admits that her hair journey wasn't as effortless as one would assume. "As a teenager, you don't look to your mom to see what's cool. You look to music, entertainment, magazines, and the people that the world is saying are cool," the Black-ish star tells me. "And there were so few people that wore their hair natural. I didn't have a lot of examples, so I was susceptible to the beauty norms that we were all subjected to." It wasn't until tenth grade — when she started running track —that Ross started embracing her curls, mostly out of practicality. "I started testing all different kinds of [natural hair] products and discovering what worked for me, what didn't, and what I needed," she says.