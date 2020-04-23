Where To Shop For Black Hair Products Online

Hair salons are closed, braid appointments are cancelled, and beauty supply stores are not considered essential businesses. We’ve been in self-isolation for six weeks now and while some us are rocking our #QuarantineCurls or protective styles, others (ahem, me) are committed to the bonnet 24/7 unless we have a scheduled work Zoom meeting.
Still, I’m trying to use this time to explore my hair more and learn a routine that works for my curl type, which also means I’m starting to run low on products. Since taking a quick trip to the beauty supply store isn’t exactly an option right now, social-distancing and all, I did what we’re all becoming masters at and turned to the interwebz to find the best online stores to shop for Black hair products.
Advertisement
Scroll ahead for the beauty stores that’ll deliver that leave-in treatment, shampoo, or custard straight to your door across Canada.
BSW Beauty is one of Canada’s biggest retailers for hair weaves, extensions, and wigs but it also offers a wide range of products for those looking to maintain a protective style and care for their natural hair. Think brands such as Carol’s Daughter, As I Am, and Mielle Organics in addition to other accessories such as blow dryers, wig caps, and styling tools.
The name of this Canadian retailer pays homage to Queen Cleopatra, said to be the earliest-known user of hair extensions. The store has a wide selection of products that can easily be found using its brand directory (Shea Moisture has 150+ products alone). Be sure to check out Cloré's flyers and coupons online for deals on everything from hair care, wigs, makeup, and tools. Shipping is free on orders over $50.
If you’re looking to do a protective style, check out Hair Mall. The Canadian company offers weaves, braids, extensions, and hair pieces as well as over 880 natural hair-care products. The best part? The sale going on right now: Use the code WIG20 for 20% off all wigs and to score free shipping on orders of $50 (pre-tax).
Advertisement
This Quebec-based retailer specializes in high-quality niche brands that are not readily available in stores. Owner Valerie Dormeus was inspired to start her business when she transitioned from relaxed hair to natural hair back in 2001. Love Thy HnS became the first store in Quebec to offer texturized hair care in the province. It sells everything from EarthTones Naturals to Jessicurl to Camille Rose products.
This Toronto-based salon specializes in all types of naturally curly hair. Although the salon is closed for the foreseeable future, its online store is open so you can shop from their selection of cleansers, conditioners, deep treatments, stylers, and gels.
If you’re extremely low on products, Amazon Prime may be a speedy option worth checking out. With over 20,000 results for “Black natural hair products” you’ll likely find something that works for you.
Advertisement