Drunk Elephant Is Launching Its First Hair Line With Jennifer Aniston’s Stylist

View this post on Instagram

#announcement 💕today I finally get to share @drunkelephant @mrchrismcmillan collaboration #haircare Was a secret until now. Yea right. I’m terrribe with secrets. But today is the day I can actually share how excited I am about this over 2 year project I’ve been working on. Will be available March 1 in @sephora @chrismcmillanthesalon @spacenkusa @meccamaxima @cultbeauty I am so proud and in love with this product and I know you will be too. HEALTHY SCALP HEALTHY HAIR. It’s as simple as that. Makes sense to collaborate with a skincare line to seamlessly head (no pun intended) to hair. 💚💛💗💙